ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After months of falling prices, gas prices continued to climb for a second week.

A gallon of gas will currently set Rockford residents back about $4.05 per gallon on average. That is up more than 15 cents from a week ago and is also higher than the national average, which is at $3.78.

Rockford had 14 straight weeks of declines before last week, and things could get worse if OPEC decides to cut production. The group will meet Wednesday to consider cutting oil output by a million barrels a day.

A cut is expected to inflict the most financial pain western consumers already struggling with high energy costs.