Rockford gas prices continue to drop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices across the country continue to fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Rockford, prices at the pump dipped an average of 21 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. Fuel in the Forest City has dropped 32 since since this time last month.

GasBuddy also says that the number of stations across the US selling gasoline under $2 per gallon ha srisen up to nearly 40,000. That’s 15,000 more since last week.

To find the cheapest gas near Rockford, click here.

