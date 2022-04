ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents out driving might have noticed that some stateline gas prices are continuing to drop.

Average prices in Rockford now sit at $4.22 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is down eight cents from last week and about 29 cents down from last month.

The Mobil and Road Ranger stations in Winnebago are below $4 at $3.98 per gallon. The national average is down 7.5 cents from last week at $4.10 per gallon.