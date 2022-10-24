ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The average price of gasoline has dropped again in the “Forest City.”

Prices have dropped nine cents in the past week to an average of $4.14 per gallon. The cheapest station in Rockford is selling gas for $3.49 while the most expensive is $4.39, according to GasBuddy.

The national average has also dropped to $3.77, but the national average price of diesel has risen to $5.30 per gallon. Diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season.