ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in Rockford have fallen slightly, while the national average remains unchanged.

The average has gone down 2.3 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. Monday’s average sat at $4.36 per gallon, which is 13 cents higher that the national average of $4.23.

Both averages are over a dollar higher than prices one year ago.