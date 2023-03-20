ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the stateline dropped over the past week after weeks of increasing.

The local average is $3.58 per gallon, which is down nearly four cents from last week. The cheapest station was selling for $3.33, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive was $3.79.

Experts said that concerns over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that residents saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week.

However, they said that it might be temporary in nature and is unlikely to be a long-lasting trend.