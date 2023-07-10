ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area gas prices have dropped for the second week in a row.

Prices are down just over three cents in the last week. A gallon of gas will currently cost drivers $3.57 on average, according to GasBuddy.

Rockford residents are still paying more than the national average, though, which sits at $3.50 per gallon.

Experts are predicting that gas prices could fall under $3 a gallon by this fall. They warned that a worse than expected hurricane season could change that, however.