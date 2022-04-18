ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is starting a new ad campaign to attract visitors, but gas prices need to continue to drop in order to take some of those trips.

The average for a gallon of regular gas in the Rockford area was $4.20 on Monday. That is down about two cents from last week and down 23 cents from last month.

However, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said that this downward trend may not last long as China is back under lockdown due to COVID-19. Everything depends on the situation in Ukraine and whether the European Union sanctions Russian oil.

“It’s very difficult to see where we’ll be in the next two to four weeks because of how these different headlines can change dramatically,” said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy. “I think for now, the decreases might start to slow down and eventually in the next few weeks we may see prices start to inch up.”

Crude oil is $14 higher than it was last week. Drivers should be prepared for anything, according to GasBuddy.