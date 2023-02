ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices have dropped in the past week in the stateline after weeks of increases at the pump.

The average price of gas fell almost seven cents, bringing it to $3.54 per gallon in Rockford.

The cheapest station was selling gas for $3.29, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive was $3.79.

Experts said that seeing a drop in prices in February is common and that residents are likely to see increases as temperatures start to warm up.