ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the Rockford area are continuing a slow slide.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford sits at $3.67. That is two and a half cents lower that last week and almost a dollar and a half cheaper than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the average around Illinois is just over $4. The national average is at $3.56.

Experts at GasBuddy warned that these numbers could climb as hurricane season ramps up for the summer.