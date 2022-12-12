ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers are spending less at the pump, as gas prices continue to fall.

The average is now at $3.49 per gallon. That is down 18 cents from last week and 59 cents from last month. Diesel prices continue to drop across the nation as well, as a gallon will set drivers back about $4.91 on average.

This was the 5th week that Rockford saw a drop in prices. Experts said that the recent shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline should not affect prices, and that they should fall below $3 per gallon by Christmas.