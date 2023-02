ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the “Forest City” have dropped for the second straight week.

Prices fell almost seven cents this past week, bringing the average price of gas to $3.48 per gallon.

The cheapest station was selling gas for $3.25, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive was selling at $3.79.

However, gas prices rise 35-85 cents on average between March and Memorial Day, so motorists should enjoy the declines while they last.