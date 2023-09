ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area gas prices have fallen for the third straight week.

They are down nearly four cents in the last seven days, averaging at $3.96 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices are down slightly from a month ago. In fact, GasBuddy reported that prices have not been this low since July.

Prices should continue to fall as producers switch over to winter blends in about two weeks.