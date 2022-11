ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the “Forest City” continue to fall, as they have dropped 21 cents in the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the city is currently $3.76. The cheapest station is selling gas for $3.19, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive is $4.29.

Gas could be the cheapest since February, according to experts, and the national average could fall below $3 before Christmas.