ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in Rockford have fallen slightly in the last week.

A gallon of gas will still set residents back $5.24 on average, but that is down almost two cents from last week. However, it is still almost 36 cents higher than a month ago and more than $2 higher than a year ago.

Experts said that prices should continue to fall over the next few weeks.

Some of the cheapest gas prices in town, according to GasBuddy, is $4.95 per gallon at Woodman’s. It is the same at the Costco on Riverside Boulevard. Residents can also get a gallon of gas for $5 at the Sam’s Club near E. State Street and I90.