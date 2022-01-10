Rockford gas prices increase over last week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those who have had to fill up at the pump recently, they may have realized that gas prices are on the climb again.

Experts said that a lack of demand due to the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 may be to blame. A gallon of regular unleaded will set residents back $3.35 on average right now in Rockford. That is up ten cents from a week ago, and it is on pace with the Illinois average of $3.46.

It is still cheaper than Rockford’s neighbors in Chicago, where they are paying $3.80 per gallon. Drivers are shelling out $3.30 nationally.