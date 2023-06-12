ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If residents have noticed a small increase at the pump over the past week, they are correct.

Prices are up almost a whole cent.

The average price of gas in Rockford is $3.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest station was selling for $3.44, while the most expensive was at $3.95.

Experts said that, with a Fed meeting this week, prices could see some more turbulence in the oil week, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, including Illinois.