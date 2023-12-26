ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in Rockford continue to fall, reaching lows not seen since pre-pandemic days.

Fuel prices in Rockford fell 11.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.97 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Costs are down 32.1 cents over the last month and 25.7 cents over the last year.

Gas prices this low haven’t been seen in the Rockford area since 2020, when gas averaged $2.33 per gallon.

The cheapest station in Rockford advertised gas for as low as $2.71 per gallon, while the most expensive topped out at $3.29 per gallon. Prices should continue to stay low into the new year, according to experts.

“I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives,” said GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan in a release.