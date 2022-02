ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is still costing Rockford residents more to fill up their car at the pump.

Gas in Rockford will set drivers back about $3.42 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That is up roughly three cents from a week ago.

Rockford residents were paying just $2.56 per gallon during the same time last year. The city is higher than the national average as well, which is at $3.36.

AAA said that lower winter demand for gas is keeping prices from climbing even higher.