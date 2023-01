ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the “Forest City” rose very slightly over the past week.

The average price of gas is one cent higher than last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford was $3.47, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest station was selling gas at $3.20 per gallon while the most expensive was selling at $3.59.

Experts said that prices could continue to climb as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter.