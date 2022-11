ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the Rockford area are back up after three weeks of drops.

A gallon of gas will currently set drivers back $4.19 per gallon on average. That is up more than 13 cents from a week ago. It is also still well above the national average, which sits at $3.78.

The increase was caused by a tighter supply of oil in the Great Lakes, according to GasBuddy. Those supplies have already started to ease.

Experts said that prices should begin to drop again soon.