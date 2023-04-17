ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The average price of gas has risen in the stateline over the past week.

A gallon of gas will now cost six cents more.

The average price of gasoline is now $3.83, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest station was selling gas for $3.63 per gallon, while the most expensive sat at $3.99.

The rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising prices. Seasonal impacts continue to exert pressure on prices as well.

Experts said that the price of gas will continue to slowly climb over the next month.