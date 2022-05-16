ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of gas in the stateline is unchanged from last week, but they are still $1.62 higher than the same time last year.

A gallon of regular gas cost residents $4.74 on average in the Rockford-area on Monday. That is 55 cents higher than just a month ago. Experts predicted that prices will rise later this week, pushing the area closer to $5 per gallon.

They said it is because the country is nearing the start of the summer travel season. Diesel prices are up on the national level, now averaging $5.55 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the area is Road Ranger, 4980 S. Main St., at $4.44 per gallon. Woodman’s, 3155 McFarland Rd., is $4.45 and Love’s, 4628 S. Main St., is $4.49.