ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices hit another record high in the Stateline area this weekend.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of gas has gone up 16 cents in the past week.

In Rockford, the price is up 6 cents to an average of $5.26 for a gallon of regular gasoline.

According to GasBuddy, that’s about 53 cents higher than one month ago.

Ten states now have an average price of $5 a gallon.

The cheapest gas in Rockford can be found at Sam’s Club, off E. State and I-90, where gas is $4.95 a gallon.

The BP on E. State and Fairview is also selling gas for $4.95.

Woodman’s, on McFarland Road, has the next cheapest price at $5.09 a gallon.