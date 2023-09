ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the “Forest City”” rose by about a cent this week.

The average price of a gallon of gas sits at $3.87, according to GasBuddy. That is seven cents lower than a month ago, but still 15 cents higher than last year.

Analysts said that gas prices should fall in the coming weeks due to the switch to cheaper winter gasoline this upcoming Saturday.