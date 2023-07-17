ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the Rockford area have risen over the past week.

A gallon of gas will cost drivers around $3.59 per gallon on average, a 1.5 cent increase from last week.

The price is still lower by about 9 cents than was it was a month ago, but gas in Rockford is also higher than the national average of $3.53 per gallon.

Analysts at GasBuddy said that oil prices are rising, which has put pressure on gas prices to rise as well. They said that prices could continue to increase this week due to outside pressures from the economy.