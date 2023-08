ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices are on the decline in the “Forest City.”

The average price of gas is down by over 7 cents a gallon from last week, sitting around $3.90 per gallon. Prices are still higher than a month ago by about 13 cents.

The national average has fallen by 4 cents per gallon to average around $3.78.

Experts at GasBuddy said that the drop in prices may be short lived due to more tropical storm activity.