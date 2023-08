ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices are on the rise in the stateline.

The average price of gas in Rockford is sitting at almost $4 per gallon. That is an over nine cent rise in the last week and almost 39 cent increase from a month ago.

The national average has risen by $2.50 per gallon.

Experts at GasBuddy said that prices could climb even higher due to production cuts as the country gets closer to Labor Day.