Rockford gas prices surpass $3 a gallon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford gas prices have surpassed $3 a gallon for the first time this year, up from $1.77 a gallon one year ago.

According to a report released Monday by AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Rockford was $3.04 on Monday.

The national average is currently $2.87, up .94 cents from one year ago.

“We anticipate demand will continue to increase throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available and weather turns warmer,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This will lead to fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring season.”