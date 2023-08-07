ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in Rockford have risen 14.3 cents in the past week, averaging $3.89 a gallon, with the cheapest being $3.49 and the most expensive sitting at $4.14.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average has risen 7.8 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79. That’s up 28.1 cents over one month ago, but 22 cents cheaper than the same time last year.

The price of diesel in the Rockford area has gone up 14.9 cents to $4.14 per gallon.

“Average gasoline prices continued to move up last week thanks to a continued rise in oil and continued pressure from hot weather that impacted refineries. However, the pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Illinois currently charges 45.4 cents per gallon with the motor fuel tax. That’s on top of the state sales tax on gas, at 6.25%.