ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the second week in a row, the Rockford area saw an increase in gas prices to an average of $3.39, up 5 cents from last week.

On the positive side, diesel fuel prices continue to drop. The national average for a gallon of diesel is currently $4.64.

The recent surge in prices has been blamed on holiday travel and extremely cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday.

Several oil refineries were forced to close because of subzero temperatures.

Experts say the price hikes should be temporary and should fall once the refineries reach full capacity.