ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents gathered in Sinnissippi Park Wednesday evening to remember a young girl.

Destiny Huggins, 10, was killed not quite two weeks ago. The community was out in full support Wednesday for her family, who was in Chicago for the public viewing that was held in the afternoon. Teachers from Constance Lane Elementary, Huggins’ school, were in attendance.

Photo: Constance Lane Elementary School

Rockford held a vigil to make sure that Huggins’ memory lives on.

“The community needs to come together. We ought to be together when anything like this happens. It’s a tragedy,” said Rodney Hayes, pastor of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. “We all should be in tears, and we all should be hurting and heartfelt for this family.”

The Sinnissippi Park bandshell was killed with people wearing pink and white for Huggins. Community members went out to pay their respects.

Hayes led everyone in prayer, and he was emotional thinking about what happened to Huggins. He has two granddaughters himsel.

“And I thought, all I could think about is one of them coming back and telling me the other one was kidnapped, and, or they couldn’t find the other one,” Hayes said. “So, it makes my grandfather hurt, it makes a father hurt. It makes you want to do something about it.”

There were candles, glowsticks and bubbles. Rockford resident Kaylee Williams donated items for the vigil.

What happened to Huggins hit home for many parents.

“I have a child, too, as well, and nieces and nephews,” Williams said. “And, you know, our kids should be able to, you know, be able to play outside and be kids.”

People gave speeches about watching out for the community’s children and making sure that they have a safe place to play.

“And because in, being it was in the, you know, local area, and I’m just hoping that, just as a community and everybody, we can just all do better and just keep a better watch of everyone, everything going on,” Williams said. “You know, watch your surroundings.”

The candlelight vigil and bubbles were a way to show Huggins’ family that the community has rallied around them.

“Our presence here tonight as a church, as a community, all to reflect how the world ought to be anyway,” Hayes said.

Huggins’ funeral will take place on Thursday in Chicago.