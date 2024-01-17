ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a Snow Emergency is declared for a winter storm, a parking ordinance goes into effect designed to allow plows to clear the streets.

Over the weekend, between January 8th and January 13th, the City issued 1,369 parking tickets or citations to drivers who failed to observe the odd/even parking rule, according to police department records.

Rockford’s Snow Emergency ordinance requires that vehicles be parked on the side of the street where the house numbers correspond with the date. On an odd-numbered day, such as January 13th, drivers would be required to park on the odd-numbered side of the street. Vice versa on even-numbered days of the week.

Drivers are expected to move their cars by 8 a.m. each morning.

Police issued tickets of $60 for each vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street.

In its Snow Emergency declaration, issued on Thursday, January 11th, the city noted “The residential area between 20th St. west to Kishwaukee St., Harrison Avenue north to Rural St. has been problematic for the City Crews to plow during past storms, due to vehicles parked on both sides of the street. We would encourage citizens in this area to move their vehicles either off the street or to the appropriate side of the street as specified by the odd/even parking.”

Every surrounding village or town has some version of a parking ordinance that goes into effect during snowstorms. Some smaller towns prohibit any parking on public roadways while the ordinance is in effect.