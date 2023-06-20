ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There will be plenty of safe ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in the stateline this year.

That includes an all-day party in Downtown Rockford. It all kicks off with the “Landscape Fourth of July Classic Run/Walk” followed by the “Patriotic Prayer Breakfast” at Beattie Park, 401 N Main St.

Davis Park, 320 Whitman St., will open to visitors at 4 p.m. The parade begins with motorcycles leading the way at 4:40 p.m., while Jeeps will get rolling at 4:50 p.m.

The route starts on 7th Street and will wind its way through downtown, ending at Church Street.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. It takes six pyrotechnicians two days to set up the thousands of mortar tubes and racks.

The 30-minute show over downtown is choregraphed to music. Those who cannot make it downtown to see it can watch the display live of Fox 39.