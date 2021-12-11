Rockford gets Norwegian for the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Norwegian holiday traditions took center stage in Rockford on Saturday.

The Sons of Norway of Rockford Valhall hosted its annual “Juletrefest,” where Norwegian holiday traditions are celebrated. Many people attended the event, especially since it was canceled last year.

Guests were able to eat some traditional Norwegian treats and learn more about the culture.

“This is one of many traditions that we celebrate,” said Vicki Rudh-Jones, President of Sons of Norway Valhall Lodge 5-168. “So again, being able to have it this year when we weren’t able to have it last year is very important to us.”

About 80 people showed up to Saturday’s event. Organizers said that the Stockholm Inn, 2420 Charles St, was the perfect place for the event.