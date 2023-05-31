ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More murals are one their way to the Rockford area.

Community leaders, along with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, announced Wednesday that the “CRE8IV Mural Festival” will be back on this summer. Artists will begin working on nine large murals Thursday.

They will be adding their work along Auburn Street, E. State Street and east of Alpine Road for the first time. The new murals are scheduled to be done by June 14.

This is the 4th Annual “CRE8IV Mural Festival.”