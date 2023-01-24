ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting next week, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will host its 3rd Annual “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.”

Restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and even creative carry-out starting next Tuesday. These specials include various exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions.

Eateries will have the opportunity to win an award as one of “Restaurant Weeks’ Best,” as voted on by the community. Other awards include “Best Bite,” “Best Atmosphere and Vibes” and “Best Cocktail and Brew.”

RACVB said that the week is a great way to support local restaurants.

“So, besides specials, they might offer a special menu just for Restaurant Week as a way to get and remind people to come in and support restaurants,” said Jacqui Corsi, vice president of marketing for RACVB. “We all know what happened during the pandemic with restaurants, and I would say that some of them are still struggling, so this is a great way to support them but also get a great meal out of it.”

Residents can check out special menus and promotions on Rockford’s website.