ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is celebrating Labor Day on Monday with a parade through the streets of downtown.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., but some streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m.

The route begins at 7th Street and 6th Avenue. It will travel north to E. State Street before heading east across the bridge to Wyman and Chestnut, ending near the entrance to Davis Park.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.