Rockton girl donates lemonade profits to local animal shelter

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Kaitlyn Gerue and her mother, Nancy, sold lemonade Friday to help local animals.

Friends, family and neighbors showed up to support the effort, and people even made donations online.

“So we had this huge tent set up and we had the table with crowns and lemonade and water and cookies and bracelets,” Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn was able to raise $418 for the PAWS Humane Society, at 7282 N Cherryvale Mall Dr.

