Rockford girl hospitalized after shooting on Underwood Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A teenage girl was hospitalized after being shot in the back on Monday.
Rockford Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in a home on Underwood Street, not far from W. Jefferson.
Investigators said the 17-year-old is expected to survive.
Police did not release information on any arrests or name any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.