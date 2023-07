ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford girl was hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Kishwaukee Street around 4:21 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

They found a juvenile female that had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived. Her condition was said to be stable at the time of this writing.

Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…