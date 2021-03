ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Alaina Pete emerged from a group of contestants from the Rockford Boys and Girls Club to win the top prize in the annual Black History Month Art Contest.

Alaina won a $250 gift card for her drawing of civil rights icon, Rosa Parks.

To enter, kids had to create art of an influential African American. Other entries included depictions of Jackie Robinson and Aretha Franklin.

This was the fourth year the organization held the competition.