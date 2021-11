A maintenance man uses a snowblower to clear a sidewalk along 8th Ave. near Lincoln St. as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travellers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police sent a warning to residents about icy roads early Saturday.

Rockford accumulated about a tenth-of-an-inch of ice on the roads Saturday, and the City of Rockford has an app to help people during the winter.

As the city moves into the winter months, the app helps provide information about snow emergencies, including updates on street plowings, in progress or not yet started.