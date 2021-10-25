Rockford golf courses prepare for end of season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area golfers are getting ready for one last swing at the season.

Rockford Park District courses will close within the next few weeks, while Sandy Hallow, 2670 Sandy Hollow Road, and the Aldeen Practice Center, 1902 Reid Farm Rd, will wrap things up on Halloween. Ingersoll Golf Course, 101 Daisyfield Rd, will close on November 7.

As for the few warm days that are left in November, golfers will be able to tee-off at the Sinnissippi Course, 1401 N 2nd St, as well as Aldeen Golf Club on Saturdays and Sundays when the weather permits.