ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline golf courses announced their opening days, a sure sign of spring.

The greens and fairways at Atwood Homestead Golf Course, 8990 Old River Rd., will be ready for golfers on Wednesday. The first tee time will be 9 a.m., though weather and course conditions could change that. Reservations can be made by calling the Atwood Golf Shop, (815) 623-2411.

Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon, 3069 N. Hill Rd., will also re-open on Wednesday, though only nine holes will be available. Tee times will start at 9 a.m. as well, but will be first come, first serve.