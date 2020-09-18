Rockford golfers raise money for abused and neglected children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held its third annual Oktoberfest Golf Outing Friday afternoon at Forest Hills Country Club to raise money to benefit kids who’ve been abused or neglected by a parent or caregiver.

Right now, about 1,300 kids are currently in the Winnebago County Court System. CASA is helping about 350, but wants to do more.

“Without the people who come to these fundraisers, without the volunteers that come to help, we would have nothing and that’s what it’s all about,” said Jennifer Muraski, Winnebago County CASA Chair. “We need the community to come together for our kids, because we certainly have a long way to go and a lot more children to help.”

About 50 golfers participated in Friday’s event.

Winnebago County CASA is always looking for staff and volunteers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

