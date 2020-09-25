Rockford golfers raise money for domestic violence shelter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of golfers hit the green Friday afternoon to play a round and raise money for Rockford’s Family Peace Center.

Associated Bank sponsored the golf outing, and is signing a check for $15,000 to support the domestic violence shelter.

