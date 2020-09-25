Rockford golfers raise money for domestic violence shelter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of golfers hit the green Friday afternoon to play a round and raise money for Rockford’s Family Peace Center.

Associated Bank sponsored the golf outing, and is signing a check for $15,000 to support the domestic violence shelter.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories