ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — July 4th might be the king of grilling season, but Memorial Day gets everything started.

With the holiday weekend kicking off Saturday, Rockford shoppers who are stocking up for their barbecue feasts may be in for a pleasant surprise at checkout, according to our study.

Below is the 2022 cost of popular barbecue items in Illinois, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and the cheapest cost of these items at Walmart’s Rockford Supercenter as of May 26th.

Hamburger buns (2 packages of 8) – $3.12 / $2.76 Hot dog buns (2 packages of 8) – $3.12 / $2.76 3 lbs ground beef (for at least ten 4 oz burgers) – $15.48 / $14.88 Hotdogs (2 packages of 8) – $5.60 / $2.96 Potato salad (2 lbs) – $7.98 / $5.95 TOTAL: $50.58 / $42.54 Ketchup & mustard – $1.99 / $2.16 Onion (1 lb)- $1.29 / $0.98 American cheese (1 lb) – $3.83 / $5.28 Tomatoes (1 lb) – $1.90 / $1.79 Lettuce (1 lb) – $2.99 / $2.97 Baked beans (32 oz) – $3.28 $2.40

Rockford residents shopping on a budget should expect to save almost 16% over BLS’ 2022 food costs.