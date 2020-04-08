Rockford group asking for your videos to thank local frontline workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 815 Loves Their Frontlines Facebook page is asking residents to show their appreciation for area first responders by uploading a video.
Originally, organizer Holly Hunt wanted to do a “thank you” ride past Rockford hospitals.
Hunt said, “And one of the hospitals reached back and said we love this idea, but in the event of — I think it was Monday, the governor said unless it’s an emergency please, please stay home — and they said, ‘is there any way you can do this virtually?'”
Click here for the Facebook page.
