ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford group celebrated Black History Month in a unique way on Sunday.

The Rockford Dance Company held a Black History Month showcase at their studio. The dancers and faculty prepared routines for the occasion, studying different styles of dance.

Maria Castello, the school’s director, said that it is important to include diversity in this aspect.

“In Rockford Dance Company, we are committed to celebrating diversity and encourage the learning of different styles of dance and ethnicities,” Castello said. “So, we celebrate the whole year, but today is the peak for Black History Month.”

Dancers of all levels were included in the showcase, from the company team to the RPS 205 afterschool program.